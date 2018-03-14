Helmet of warrior from the Golden Horde time discovered in Orenburg region

«After the undercutting of a bank of the river Kargalka in Orenburg region, young men have found a helmet and handed it over to our Archeology Museum at OSPU. After examination of the place of helmet discovery, we have also found bones of a horse. The date of discovery has a very broad chronological age of Middle Age époque — IX-XIV centuries — and should be specified more carefully. At the moment, we tend to suppose that the helmet could be approximately attributed to XIII-XIV centuries, » — Kharlamov said.