The head of the RAS invited the governors to include scientists in regional governments
Чердак 2 марта 2018
Фото: Чердак
«It seems right to me so that in the science-oriented regions the governors would propose a place in the government for a representative of the Russian Academy of Sciences, » Sergeyev said.
The head of the RAS told journalists that there are science or science and technology councils under the governors in many regions, but this is not enough. Sergeyev is sure that the members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, regardless of whether they work for the Institute under FANO, a university or a military industrial complex, could help the government of such a region to establish relations with scientists, and the latter — relations with business.
