The Cabinet approved the creation of the National Institute of Standardisation
Чердак 2 марта 2018
Фото: Чердак
«In order to introduce a more perfect organisational and legal system for managing the implementation of state policy in the field of standardisation, a federal autonomous institution „National Institute for Standardisation“ will be created by merging the four federal state unitary enterprises subordinate to Rosstandard: Russian Scientific-Technical Information Centre for Standardization, Metrology And Conformity Assessment (STANDARTINFORM), National Research Institute for Standardisation of Materials and Technologies, Russian Research institute of standardisation and certification in mechanical engineering, and the National Research Institute for Standardisation of Defence Products and Technologies, » the report said.
These four enterprises are therefore excluded from the list of enterprises planned for privatisation.
