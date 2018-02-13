Russian archaeologists are ready to study Crimean artefacts together with foreign colleagues

Alexander Sergeev, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, have said that the archaeological research projects in Crimea should be given international status, since they attract scientists from all over the world.

The vice-president of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted, Crimea is rich with monuments and artefacts of different cultures and eras — from the Stone Age to the Middle Ages — and they are outstanding and exciting for archaeologists. Over the past couple of years, archaeologists have accumulated a wealth of new material, the study of which could benefit from the experience of scientists from different countries. At the same time, Makarov stressed, all archaeological findings would remain on the peninsula and be transferred to the Crimean museums.