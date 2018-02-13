Ещё
Best mathematicians, physicists, and robot technicians among school students awarded in Petersburg
Чердак 13 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«Eight total winners who got the maximal score will go to the exhibition Intel ISEF in the USA. These are four mathematicians from Petersburg: Dmitry Mikhailovsky, Boris Baranov, Saveliy Novikov, and Alexander Serdyukov, physicist Aziza Khusainova from Samara, robot technician Maxim Mikhailov from Peterburg, and winners of the subdivision of the competition „Earth Sciences“ Oleg Kirillov from Petersburg and Elena Kovalchuk from Balakovo (Saratov Region)», — a member of organizing committee of Baltic Scientific-Engineering competition said.
The jury of the competitions was composed of more than 400 experts including three members of and one corresponding member of RAS, more than hundred Doctors and Candidates of Science from Peter the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University, ITMO University, Saint-Petersburg Mining University, and Baltic State Technical University «Voenmekh.» Among 5000 applications from 66 regions of Russia, the jury has selected 950 participants of the semi-final. In the final competition, 516 school students have presented 416 projects. In 2018, the competition has been supplemented by two new sections: «Earth Sciences» and «Physiology and Medicine.»
