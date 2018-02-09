Ещё
Russian students won international competition MathWorks for the second time in the row
Чердак 9 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
In 2017, 25 teams from all over the world have taken part in the competition. According to the opinion of a jury comprised of MathWorks developers, the Russian students have demonstrated the highest creativity and the level of mastery of system modeling tools. The master students from FEFU have trained a serial industrial robot to read the commands of an operating man and to feel the forces appearing in the point of suspension of a pendulum placed on a manipulator.
The international student competition Simulink Student Challenge is held on an annual basis by the American company MathWorks which deals with the development of software in the field of numerical calculations and computer modeling. The event is organized to support students using software environment Simulink or MathLab during their work with firmware. The participants from FEFU were the first one who managed to win the competition for the first time in the row.
