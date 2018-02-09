How much gold does Russia have?
Russia's international reserves in billion dollars as of the beginning of the year. According to the Bank of Russia's data, 2018.
Monetary gold:
2008 — 12,0 2018 — 76,6 International currency:
2008 — 394,2 2018 — 345,5 Other funds:
2008 — 72.6 20018 — 10.5 Russian gold reserves, % of the amount as of the beginning of the year.
Monetary gold:
2008 — 2.5 20018 — 17.7 Russian gold reserves in tons in the beginning of the year.
2008 — 451 2018 — 1838
A four-fold growth
Countries with the biggest gold reserves in tons as of 01.01.2018
Russia — 1838
USA — 8133
Germany — 3374
Italy — 2452
France — 1843
China — 1843