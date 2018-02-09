Russia in Numbers — How Much Gold Does Russia Have in its Reserves?

How much gold does Russia have?

Russia's international reserves in billion dollars as of the beginning of the year. According to the Bank of Russia's data, 2018.

Monetary gold:

2008 — 12,0 2018 — 76,6 International currency:

2008 — 394,2 2018 — 345,5 Other funds:

2008 — 72.6 20018 — 10.5 Russian gold reserves, % of the amount as of the beginning of the year.

Monetary gold:

2008 — 2.5 20018 — 17.7 Russian gold reserves in tons in the beginning of the year.

2008 — 451 2018 — 1838

A four-fold growth

Countries with the biggest gold reserves in tons as of 01.01.2018

Russia — 1838

USA — 8133

Germany — 3374

Italy — 2452

France — 1843

China — 1843