Russia in Numbers — How Much Gold Does Russia Have in its Reserves?
Russia in Numbers — How Much Gold Does Russia Have in its Reserves? 

Вести.Ru 9 февраля 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
How much gold does Russia have?
Russia's international reserves in billion dollars as of the beginning of the year. According to the Bank of Russia's data, 2018.
Monetary gold:
2008 — 12,0  2018 — 76,6  International currency:
2008 — 394,2  2018 — 345,5  Other funds:
2008 — 72.6  20018 — 10.5  Russian gold reserves, % of the amount as of the beginning of the year.
Monetary gold:
2008 — 2.5  20018 — 17.7  Russian gold reserves in tons in the beginning of the year.
2008 — 451  2018 — 1838
A four-fold growth
Countries with the biggest gold reserves in tons as of 01.01.2018
Russia — 1838
USA — 8133
Germany — 3374
Italy — 2452
France — 1843
China — 1843
