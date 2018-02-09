Ещё
US Air Force Vet Writes Heartwarming Letter to RT Praising Hero Pilot, Offers Condolences and Help
Вести.Ru 9 февраля 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
This is Russia-24, we're continuing our program live.
The death of Su-25 pilot, Roman Filipov, in Syria shocked many people around the world.
RT channel received a letter from a former medic and crew member of US Air Force Steve Sola who was in Russia at the Victory Day parade in 2015. He wrote that he would like to help the family of the deceased soldier. In an interview with RT, Sola admires the bravery of the Russian pilot.
Steve Sola: «He knew his survival chances and knew what he had to do, and decided not to become a prisoner. He had to make this decision. And to decide on it is not easy. I commend his bravery. He did exactly what he had to do, he had to sacrifice himself. I don't know if I would have been brave enough to do the same».
