«The Russians Are Coming» — Russian Fans Organize Light Show Protest in Front of WADA HQ in Montreal

In Canada, Russian fans organized a light show in front of the WADA headquarters in Montreal. A message for sports officials was projected on the building: «The only doping among Russian Olympic team is the support and love of Russian people! Russians are coming!»

The organizers said they were indignant with the moves of the IOC and WADA because sports must always be beyond politics.