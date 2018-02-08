Ещё
Turkish and Russian Military Intelligence Work Together to Retrieve Body of Hero Pilot in Syria
The body of the squadron leader that died in Syria was returned to Russia. The operation was conducted by Russian and Turkish military intelligence officers. Roman Filipov will be buried in his native city of Voronezh on February 8. He was awarded posthumously the title of Hero of Russia. The decree was signed by the President.
The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with an RPG, while it was patrolling the de-escalation zone in Idlib. The pilot managed to catapult, was injured, but still stood his ground till his last minute. When he was surrounded he blew himself up with a grenade. According to some information, two militants were killed by the explosion.
Roman Filipov is survived in Russia by a wife and a daughter.
#TakeThatForTheGuys
The details of this battle have already become clear. Krasnaya Zvezda publishes an interview with Filipov's co-pilot. On the same day he, together with the commander, was patrolling the de-escalation zone. He was a wingman and did everything he could to help his commander
"I always covered my commander in the air. I had to continue it on the ground as well when he had begun fighting. I stayed in the area and carried out several attacks on the vehicles that were approaching the olive grove where Roman landed. I destroyed two vehicles. I was constantly sending our coordinates to the HQ calling for the rescue service. I saw where my commander landed but didn't see him fight because it was dark. I had to fly back on emergency fuel, barely making it to the airfield".
