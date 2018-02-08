Ещё
No Doping! Clean Russian, American and Japanese Astronauts Play Badminton at Zero Gravity
«It's like sticking your flag into the Martian soil», said Commander of the ISS Alexander Misurkin, referring to the first-ever zero-gravity badminton tournament.
Today, as part of Kosmos 360 project Roskosmos published a panoramic 3D video of the unique tournament. Everyone took part in the competition: Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronauts, and even the Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai. They were competing in men's doubles.
However, there was no winner. According to the Badminton Federation, the players didn't keep score during the first match so everyone could be considered a winner.
