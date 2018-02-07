Ещё
«Shvabe» took out a patent for installation of buildings on the Arctic ice
Чердак 7 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
The mechanism is bound to construction piles in the course of maintaining and assists to shift the whole construction relative to the basement in the vertical and horizontal directions. Such an approach provides a possibility to avoid deformation of constructions and their further degradation upon shifts of ice or snow coverings.
This technical novelty substantially increases exploitation reliability of such constructions. The working principle of the new technology is essentially a mechanism allowing for adjustment and changes in position of a building depending on the ground variations.
