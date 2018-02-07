Ещё
Sadovnichy encouraged universities to organize educational training of scientific journalists
«Several years ago, I have asked our faculty of journalism to organize a master program on science journalism. Now, I would like to take a chance to appeal to other Russian universities. Let us see about it together: we have good faculties and divisions which could host this new educational program, » — Sadovnichy before the prize-giving ceremony of Russian national award «For loyalty to science» said.
The rector of MSU has emphasized that such professionals will be on the one hand top-level journalists and on the other hand will get profound knowledge in various branches of science.
