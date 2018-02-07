Ещё
Russian scientists are looking for unknown forms of life in the Antarctic ice
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Russian scientists are looking for unknown forms of life in the Antarctic ice 

Чердак 7 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
Samples of the frozen water of the subglacial Lake Vostok were taken to France in 2017, where DNA was extracted from them, said Sergei Bulat, head of the cryoastrobiology laboratory at the Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute (PNPI). After that the samples were transported to Russia to the laboratory of cryoastrobiology at the Kurchatov Institute for their DNA to be analysed. The purpose of the research is to detect unknown forms of microbial life.
New samples of ice, acquired by the Russian expedition to Lake Vostok, will be delivered to St. Petersburg in late April, said Bulat. «The material for research … is unique, » he emphasised.
The study will allow for a more thorough study of the Antarctica water basin, which is considered an earth counterpart of the subglacial oceans on the satellites of Jupiter (Europe, Ganymede, Kalisto) and Saturn (Enceladus).
Чердак: последние новости
Helmet of warrior from the Golden Horde time discovered in Orenburg region Умер Стивен Хокинг Новые наблюдения перевернули представления о ранней Вселенной
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля473
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России382
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы34
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение