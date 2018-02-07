Ministry of Culture suggests that archaeological repositories should be established in Russia

«We would like to put forward two initiatives from the Ministry of Culture: the first is to create of specialised archaeological repositories. We have encountered a problem: numerous artefact extracted during the excavations are clearly divided into two parts, namely what is worth exhibiting and a huge number of artefacts of mainly scientific and methodological interest. The latter should not be lost, and so we are developing a programme of creation of modern specialised archaeological repositories to keep them, » Ryzhkov said.

The second initiative, he said, pertains to the creation of mobile physics and chemistry laboratories that could be used at excavations sites and thus significantly reduce the time required for research.