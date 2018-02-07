Ещё
Ministry of Culture suggests that archaeological repositories should be established in Russia
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Ministry of Culture suggests that archaeological repositories should be established in Russia 

Чердак 7 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
«We would like to put forward two initiatives from the Ministry of Culture: the first is to create of specialised archaeological repositories. We have encountered a problem: numerous artefact extracted during the excavations are clearly divided into two parts, namely what is worth exhibiting and a huge number of artefacts of mainly scientific and methodological interest. The latter should not be lost, and so we are developing a programme of creation of modern specialised archaeological repositories to keep them, » Ryzhkov said.
The second initiative, he said, pertains to the creation of mobile physics and chemistry laboratories that could be used at excavations sites and thus significantly reduce the time required for research.
Чердак: последние новости
Helmet of warrior from the Golden Horde time discovered in Orenburg region Умер Стивен Хокинг Новые наблюдения перевернули представления о ранней Вселенной
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля473
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России382
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы34
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение