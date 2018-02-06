Ещё
VCIOM: over 70% of Russians could not name any scientific discovery made in Russia in recent years
VCIOM: over 70% of Russians could not name any scientific discovery made in Russia in recent years 

«Our fellow citizens associate the main scientific achievements of the last decades with the defence industry (9%), the space industry (6%), medicine (6%), and computer technologies (4%), but the majority of respondents (72%) can not name a single one, » the survey report states. Almost none of the respondents could recall any particular achievement of Russian science.
The survey was conducted on January 30−31, 2018. The survey involved Russians aged 18 and over. The survey method — a telephone interview of 2000 respondents located in Russia at the moment of the interview.
