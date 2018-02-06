Ещё
Samara scientists will develop a digital model of the circulatory system
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Samara scientists will develop a digital model of the circulatory system 

Чердак 6 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
A team of Samara scientists is working on a model that visualises the work of the human cardiovascular system. Software development and modelling are handled by experts from the Samara State Technical University (Samara Polytech) lead by Dmitry Pashchenko, Associate Professor at the «Industrial Heat Power Engineering» Department. Members of the Centre for Cardiovascular Surgery and the Samara branch of the «Reaviz» University are responsible for the medical reliability of the application.
Ideally, the model should be simple and accessible, so that everyone could use a smartphone application to could see the working of their circulatory system. The application would get all the necessary parameters from the data of ordinary electrocardiography. The application is intended primarily for educational purposes.
The authors hope that once the application is ready it would be possible to integrate it with one of the telemedicine services, for example, «Yandex.Health».
Чердак: последние новости
Helmet of warrior from the Golden Horde time discovered in Orenburg region Умер Стивен Хокинг Новые наблюдения перевернули представления о ранней Вселенной
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля473
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России388
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы33
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение