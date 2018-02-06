Samara scientists will develop a digital model of the circulatory system

A team of Samara scientists is working on a model that visualises the work of the human cardiovascular system. Software development and modelling are handled by experts from the Samara State Technical University (Samara Polytech) lead by Dmitry Pashchenko, Associate Professor at the «Industrial Heat Power Engineering» Department. Members of the Centre for Cardiovascular Surgery and the Samara branch of the «Reaviz» University are responsible for the medical reliability of the application.

Ideally, the model should be simple and accessible, so that everyone could use a smartphone application to could see the working of their circulatory system. The application would get all the necessary parameters from the data of ordinary electrocardiography. The application is intended primarily for educational purposes.

The authors hope that once the application is ready it would be possible to integrate it with one of the telemedicine services, for example, «Yandex.Health».