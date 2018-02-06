Ещё
Gazprom Chief: Nord Stream II — US Sanctions May FORCE European-Russian Reconcilement
Gazprom Chief: Nord Stream II — US Sanctions May FORCE European-Russian Reconcilement 

Вести.Ru 6 февраля 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
Reflecting on the US sanctions imposed against Russia one can't miss the fact that the US is unwillingly pushing Europe to reach out to Russia — its natural partner.
This Wednesday, Germany proved it once again. The Mining Authority of the city of Stralsund issued an official permit for the construction of a 55-kilometer section of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline within the territorial waters of Germany and the land area near Lubmin next to Greifswald. It was the best birthday present for the head of Gazprom.
Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom: «This is a key decision that opens the possibility to begin construction of the most important section of the new offshore gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in the territorial waters of Germany and the shore receiving terminal in Greifswald».
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 is being actively opposed. Ukraine is sharply opposed to it as it loses its revenue from the transit of Russian gas; Poland says that gas supplies to Europe need to be diversified; the US wants to claim the European market for itself with their liquefied, therefore more expensive gas compared to the Russian product.
Until recently, the Baltic states sharply opposed the gas pipeline. However, in late 2017, they suddenly stopped objecting after Lithuania got the first shipment of the American liquefied gas. The price is high but the quality is low.
