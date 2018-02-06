Russia in Numbers: Check Out These Impressive Stats on Russia’s Military Readiness 

Russian military training.
Thousands of exercises conducted:
2012 — 2,7 2017 — 8,1 Three times.
Exercises conducted in 2017:
joint exercise — 1235
two-side maneuvers — 1468
35 international exercises have been conducted.
The results of the 2017 training:
Time needed for the organization of military actions is reduced by 20-30%
Time spent on engagement control reduced by a factor of 1.5-3.
These results were achieved thanks to the new Unified tactical management system.
The increase in the level of training compared to 2013:
combat vehicles operating — by a factor of 1.2 skydiving — by a factor 1.5 aircraft crew experience — by a factor of 1.6 ship crew experience — by a factor of 1.5 submarine crew experience — by a factor of 2.8