Ещё
Russia in Numbers: Check Out These Impressive Stats on Russia’s Military Readiness
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Russia in Numbers: Check Out These Impressive Stats on Russia’s Military Readiness 

Вести.Ru 6 февраля 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
Russian military training.
Thousands of exercises conducted:
2012 — 2,7  2017 — 8,1  Three times.
Exercises conducted in 2017:
joint exercise — 1235
two-side maneuvers — 1468
35 international exercises have been conducted.
The results of the 2017 training:
Time needed for the organization of military actions is reduced by 20-30%
Time spent on engagement control reduced by a factor of 1.5-3.
These results were achieved thanks to the new Unified tactical management system.
The increase in the level of training compared to 2013:
combat vehicles operating — by a factor of 1.2  skydiving — by a factor 1.5  aircraft crew experience — by a factor of 1.6  ship crew experience — by a factor of 1.5  submarine crew experience — by a factor of 2.8
Вести.Ru: последние новости
Что скрывает "Портон-Даун": СМИ смакуют сомнительные подробности отравления Скрипалей Джонсон отказался жать руку Яковенко Макрон и Меркель обсудили реформы в еврозоне
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля473
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России388
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы33
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение