The MSU to double its supercomputer power and to offer make it available to the economy 

It is now the most powerful supercomputer in Russia, and it will become approximately 15th in the world upon upgrade of its capacity. The most powerful supercomputer in the world is in China.
«The Chinese do the following: they use 80% of the capacity of the most powerful supercomputer for science and other purposes, and 20% are available to the socioeconomic sector. We could do the same and make it available for use by ministries and the economy, » said the rector of Moscow State University and proposed to discuss this issue with senators in the near future.