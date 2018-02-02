Ещё
Russian institutions have strengthened their positions in the ranking of scientific centres
Russian institutions have strengthened their positions in the ranking of scientific centres 

There are three Russian institutions in the current global ranking of research institutes, including American ones, the same number as in the previous ranking. Moscow Carnegie Center holds the 24th position, the National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations named after E. M. Primakov of Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS) is on 27th, and on the 122nd position Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MGIMO) could be found. This means that IMEMO has moved up four positions in comparison with the 2016 ranking, and MGIMO — up two. The 24th position of the Carnegie Moscow Centre has not changes compared to the previous ranking.
The ranking is compiled by means of a multi-level expert evaluation. The research is based on the results of a survey involving employees of all 7815 centres, as well as more than 4,750 political figures, journalists, and academics.
