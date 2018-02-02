Experts will discuss prospects of development of the Northern Sea Route at the conference in Tyumen

The conference will take place at the University on March 23, the organisers said. «Among the issues to be discussed would be the development of transport corridors in connection with the Northern Sea Route, navigation projects, the small boats fleet, and expansion of the network of ports on the rivers of Siberia, as well as the development programmes of the West Siberian oil and gas complex and their impact on the habitat of the indigenous peoples of the North, » the press service said.

The Arctic development project is planned until 2020, it involves creation of a centre for solving the problems of increasing the effectiveness of development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in Tyumen and the development of a comprehensive model for the development of hard-to-reach Arctic territories.