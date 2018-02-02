Ещё
Experts will discuss prospects of development of the Northern Sea Route at the conference in Tyumen
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

Experts will discuss prospects of development of the Northern Sea Route at the conference in Tyumen 

Чердак 2 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
The conference will take place at the University on March 23, the organisers said. «Among the issues to be discussed would be the development of transport corridors in connection with the Northern Sea Route, navigation projects, the small boats fleet, and expansion of the network of ports on the rivers of Siberia, as well as the development programmes of the West Siberian oil and gas complex and their impact on the habitat of the indigenous peoples of the North, » the press service said.
The Arctic development project is planned until 2020, it involves creation of a centre for solving the problems of increasing the effectiveness of development of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation in Tyumen and the development of a comprehensive model for the development of hard-to-reach Arctic territories.
Чердак: последние новости
Helmet of warrior from the Golden Horde time discovered in Orenburg region Умер Стивен Хокинг Новые наблюдения перевернули представления о ранней Вселенной
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля473
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России388
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы33
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение