A 13-meter radio telescope was mounted in the Leningrad region
Чердак 2 февраля 2018
Фото: Чердак
The first test of the telescope will take place in autumn 2018, the scientists say. The radio telescope will increase the accuracy of the GLONASS, global navigation system.
The 13-meter radio telescope, which is has been being constructed at the «Svetloye» Observatory since April 17, 2017, when its foundation stone was laid, will be the third telescope of this class in the Kvazar system, the basic system of fundamental coordinate-and-time support in Russia. The new radio telescope will upon commissioning be synchronised with the two already operational ones — in the Zelenchuk Observatory (Karachaevo-Cherkessia) and the Badary Observatory (Buryatia).
