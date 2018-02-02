Impressive Military Stats: Shoygu Shows Off Latest New Toys Acquired by Russian Army

98.5 percent of the defense procurement has been completed, has announced Sergey Shoygu. The Minister of Defense took part in the Military Products Acceptance Day. The figures he stated are impressive. Over the past year, the military received more than four hundred armored vehicles, over a hundred aircraft and helicopters. And almost all of them have no analogs in the world.

Alexander Rudenko will speak about the most prominent samples.

Red-hot nozzles of Russian fighters, their speed is 200 kilometers per hour. Reheat and departure. The front-line Su-27SM3 are in the sky over the Far East. Like this, our pilots imitate the enemy interception, moving the wings. They leave the impact zone, turn on the thermal traps, and, finally, open fire against the imaginary enemy. The 4th generation planes batch is another addition to the Russian Air Force. The Su-35 fighter in Karelia, the Mi-28UB combat helicopter in Torzhok and the training Ansat-U in Saratov also went through the military acceptance.

Sergey Shoygu, Minister of Defense: «The troops received engineering and automotive machinery, means of connection, aviation weapons and ammunition. In total, 98.5 percent of the Defense Procurement of supplying new samples of military and special machinery was fulfilled in 2017».

The space industry doesn't stop its work either. Designers from Samara recently finished testing the newest rocket carriers.

Alexander Kirilin, RKTS Progress Director: «The state pays for this machinery, and it's fair that it demands high product quality».

The Bal's volleys in Sevastopol. There's a unit of such coastal missile systems in the Crimea. Army men emphasize that they're meant for protection, not for an attack. The whole country's defense complex strategy is this.

There are changes in the Navy, too. The first in almost half a century Russian icebreaker was launched in Murmansk. Ilya Muromets isn't the biggest vessel in the Northern Fleet, but it has no analogs in range and sea endurance. The icebreaker can sail 12,000 geographical miles without the atomic power plant.

Alexander Kozhevnikov, the Northern Fleet's auxiliary fleet's head: «We'd like to have more such vessels in the Northern Fleet, we need them. They can provide for our work and the fulfillment of the tasks the Northern Sea Route ships and vessels perform».

Not only machinery but infrastructure is different. Airfields, testing ranges, military barracks. Accommodation for the military is a separate topic without which rearmament would be pointless.

By 2027, not only armed forces will have changed, but the military-industrial enterprises as well. According to the new strategy, their task is to increase civil production to 50 percent.