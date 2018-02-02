PREVIEW: Grandiose Military Parade Will Mark 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Stalingrad

The Ministry of Defence published unique archival documents on the Battle of StalingradPREVIEW: Grandiose Parade Will Mark 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Stalingrad. The papers dedicated to the defenders of the city were posted on the website. The section was created in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the famous battle.

Among the papers, there are reports on the exploits of the Red Army soldier, such as the sniper Vasily Zaitsev. In a little over two months, he killed 225 fascists.

In Volgograd on Friday, there'll be a military parade. Aviation will take part in it for the first time. The audience will see the Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and the Su-30 fighters. And before that, military equipment will pass through the city. The column includes the Iskander missile system and the S-300 anti-aircraft system.