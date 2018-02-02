Ещё
PREVIEW: Grandiose Military Parade Will Mark 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Stalingrad
Далее:
Читайте также:
Выберите регион
Москва
Ещё

PREVIEW: Grandiose Military Parade Will Mark 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Stalingrad 

Вести.Ru 2 февраля 2018
Фото: Вести.Ru
The Ministry of Defence published unique archival documents on the Battle of StalingradPREVIEW: Grandiose Parade Will Mark 75th Anniversary of the Victory in Stalingrad. The papers dedicated to the defenders of the city were posted on the website. The section was created in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the famous battle.
Among the papers, there are reports on the exploits of the Red Army soldier, such as the sniper Vasily Zaitsev. In a little over two months, he killed 225 fascists.
In Volgograd on Friday, there'll be a military parade. Aviation will take part in it for the first time. The audience will see the Ka-52 Alligator helicopters and the Su-30 fighters. And before that, military equipment will pass through the city. The column includes the Iskander missile system and the S-300 anti-aircraft system.
Вести.Ru: последние новости
СМИ: РФ может разорвать дипотношения с Британией Джонсон отказался жать руку Яковенко Макрон и Меркель обсудили реформы в еврозоне
Читайте также
Новости партнеров
Главное сейчас
Неожиданный поворот в истории с отравлением Скрипаля475
Порошенко предложили заткнуться в ответ105
Джонсон отказался пожимать руку послу России388
Случилось «что-то страшное»: ЧП на мариупольском заводе39
ЕС ждут масштабные реформы33
Видео
03:04
Британия призвала Россию «уйти и заткнуться»
В мире Армия
03:59
Весны не будет. Пришли феноменальные морозы
Погода Новости Москвы
00:53
Взбесившийся подъемник сбросил туристов
Происшествия
03:10
Семью Фриске лишают имущества
Шоу-бизнес Рынки
01:18
«Мужчину придавило между двумя подъемниками»
Происшествия
01:17
В Кремле порассуждали о явке на президентских выборах
Политика Выборы 2018
01:33
В Кремле ответили на обвинения в адрес Путина
Политика
01:52
Ветлицкая неожиданно набросилась на Джигарханяна
Шоу-бизнес
03:17
Полиция Грузии возбудила дело после трагедии в Гудаури
Происшествия
03:10
Рассказали про последний фильм Мордюковой
Шоу-бизнес
Больше видео
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
Ещё Свернуть
© Рамблер, 2018
Мобильная версия Реклама Помощь Вакансии Пользовательское соглашение