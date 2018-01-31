HILARIOUS: Silicon Valley Leaks Location of Secret US Military Base With Its Eavesdropping Apps

A scandal in the US. A popular fitness app played a bad joke on the US military and disclosed locations of US military bases. Specifically, thanks to the bracelets that military personnel were wearing during workouts, the Americans' displacement routes in Iraq and Syria became known, along with the location of a CIA facility in Somalia and the anti-missile system Patriot, and much more peculiar, and no longer classified information.

Valentin Bogdanov reporting from the US on what new horizons sport can lead to sometimes.

10 terabytes of data, 27 billion km of runs, rides, and hikes completed by runners, skiers, and bikers that use the GPS app Strava. The San Francisco company was so eager to attract new users, that they decided to create an interactive map with achievements of the already-existent users.

"Our global map is the largest, richest, and most beautiful dataset of its kind. It's a direct visualization of Strava's global network of athletes".

The level of the US military's participation in the network may have gone unnoticed if it weren't for an Australian Nathan Ruser. Ruser was curious if the map would reflect the workouts of American soldiers in Syria. It sure did, and much more. It's no a careless talk now that costs lives, but a careless run.

Following Ruser's post, other Twitter users proceeded to discuss the new discovery. One of them found running trails of the US Marines in the Afghan province Helmand, another found laps in a proposed CIA facility in Mogadishu.

"Potentially a major fault concerning US military bases. An interactive map showing where people use a fitness app discloses classified information about the location of soldiers".

The Pentagon admits to the slip-up.

Audricia Harris: «The DOD treats such cases very seriously, and is studying the current situation to determine the need for additional instructions or preparation».

The map is still easily available on both the desktop and mobile versions. Blaming personnel for neglecting the app's confidentiality settings isn't graceful for the US generals. The so-called fitness trackers that made this scandal possible were almost involuntarily imposed, as regular workouts were supposed to help fight obesity.