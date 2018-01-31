Ещё
Rabid Anti-Russian Hate: Ukrainian Ultras Shut Down Concert Honoring Survivors of Leningrad Siege
Rabid Anti-Russian Hate: Ukrainian Ultras Shut Down Concert Honoring Survivors of Leningrad Siege 

Вести.Ru 31 января 2018
In the Ukrainian city Dnepr that previously went under the name of Dnepropetrovsk, radical nationalists disrupted a concert honoring the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad. The concert organizers informed that masked militants entered the Teachers' Clubhouse and prevented people from attending the concert.
65 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad were in the hall, people over 80 years old. The radical nationalists blocked children inside the building, who planned to participate in the concert. The policemen were inside the building but decided not to intervene.
Alexander Vilkul, the Opposition block deputy: «74 years ago these people went through the hell, the blockade, the hunger, the bombings, and today this humiliation is still there, the hell is still there, and not only do the authorities not obstruct the radical nationalists, they encourage them. But they face little chance to win the elections, no nationalists will assist them. And that's when everyone will answer the law. And their faces hidden behind the balaclavas won’t help. Those involved will defend suits — those who have sent them here, and those who incite and advocate them».
