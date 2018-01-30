Ещё
Poland’s Parliament Does the Unthinkable: Passes Law Denying Polish Participation in Holocaust
Warsaw is in the middle of a scandal. The president of Poland said he would study the contradictory law about denying the participation of the Poles in the Holocaust.
The law was adopted by the Sejm. For example, anyone claiming that the Poles participated in the genocide against Jews will serve three years in prison. This law is being criticized in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that «it's unacceptable to change history and deny the Holocaust.» The opposition is insisting on withdrawing the ambassador from Poland.
By the way, Warsaw has the same conflict with Kiev. Poland introduced criminal penalties for denying the Banderites' crimes and the Massacres of Poles in Volhynia. Ukrainian nationalists are outraged because of this.
