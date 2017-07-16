Далее:
Замужняя американка заработала состояние на продаже своих откровенных снимков

Американка заработала состояние откровенными снимками
Жительница американского штата Невада зарабатывает более пяти тысяч долларов в месяц тем, что продает свои откровенные снимки и видеозаписи. Об этом пишет Daily Mail.
Мать двоих детей 30-летняя Саммерс Вонхессен (Summers VonHesse) загружает контент на сайт Patreon, где пользователи платят деньги за просмотр опубликованных изображений. Часто ее снимает собственный муж. По ее словам, семья не нуждается в дополнительном доходе, и супруг полностью ее обеспечивает. Американка принимает участие в съемках ради удовольствия.

"Nudity is not porn" I see that phrase thrown around a lot in some ill conceived support for it. Porn is not evil either. I'm trying hard to straddle a thin line with my page. Representing the natural enjoyment nudity brings me. It is NOT a sexual thing. On the flip side of the coin, I think as a society we have this huge problem with sex. We demonize it, while at the same time sexualizing everything. So I explore my sexuality as well. I'd rather walk down 5th Ave naked than try to look sexy. Sexy doesn't come natural to me. Allowing youself to explore natural desires is OK. It is OK to let men think your SEXY. It doesn't make you a hoe. It doesn't diminish your self worth. It makes you in tune with something fucking basic.

Публикация от summers (@socalsummers)

Также Вонхессен ведет страницу в соцсети Instagram. За обновлениями в аккаунте женщины следят около 125 тысяч пользователей. Американка с гордостью демонстрирует свою полноту и растяжки на животе, от которых она хотела избавить до приобретения популярности в сети.
В апреле стало известно, что жительница австралийского города Голд-Кост зарабатывает около трех тысяч долларов на каждой публикации на своей странице в соцсети Instagram.
