Далее:
Главное сейчас
Российская Газета

Самый страшный кот стал звездой интернета

Самый страшный кот стал звездой интернета
Фото:
В Instagram набирает популярность аккаунт домашнего кота по кличке Кайро. На страницу питомца, отличающегося строгой и зловещей внешностью, подписались уже более 17 тысяч человек.
Кот породы сфинкс покорил пользователей соцсети своей необычной внешностью. Из-за постоянно мрачного выражения морды за Кайро уже закрепилась слава "кота, который всех ненавидит".
Хозяйка сфинкса сама отмечает, что мяуканье Кайро походит на "рычание велоцираптора или гремлина". А вот пользователи соцсети, комментирующие фотографии кота, выражают свое восхищение животным.
"Это самый милый малыш в Instagram", - написал @godofficial.
"Никак не могу насмотреться на эту милую маленькую мордочку", - призналась @slothernaut.
"Он уже в Стране Чудес. Сложно сказать, на кого он больше похож: на ворчливого старика или же на хипстера, еще не выпившего утренний кофе", - шутит владелица Кайро.

New number who dis?! 😼 #cairosphynx #whodis #sphynx #shaisphynx

Публикация от Cairo of Shaisphynx🐾 (@cairosphynx)

I don't get mad.... I get even 😈 #cairosphynx #evilgenius #sphynx #shaisphynx #muaahaaa

Публикация от Cairo of Shaisphynx🐾 (@cairosphynx)

A case of the Mondays 😑 #lesigh #cairosphynx #meh #sphynx #shaisphynx

Публикация от Cairo of Shaisphynx🐾 (@cairosphynx)

Yaaaaaaaaawn 🙀 #wakemewhenthesnowsgone #cairosphynx #catswiththeirtonguesout #tongueouttuesday #catgotyourtongue #shaisphynx #sphynx

Публикация от Cairo of Shaisphynx🐾 (@cairosphynx)

Безумный мир
Оставить комментарий

Российская Газета: последние новости