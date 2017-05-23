Далее:
В Сети высмеяли Трампа с таинственным шаром

Фото:
В соцсетях обсуждают фотографию, сделанную во время визита Дональда Трампа в Саудовскую Аравию. На фото президент США, саудовский король Салман и президент Египта Абдель Фаттах ас-Сиси держатся за светящийся шар. Этот снимок показался пользователям одновременно забавным и зловещим и стал поводом для шуток и «фотожаб».
