По номеру «отравителя» Скрипаля ответили в Минобороны 

I called the phone number on this passport file of the #Salisbury poisoning suspect Alexander Petrov, that @bellingcat published and which @novaya_gazeta says is a Russian Defense ministry number.

Man who answered at 3am confirmed I had got through to the ministry. #Russia — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) 15 сентября 2018 г.