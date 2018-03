Радиоведущая устроила скандал в эфире

You wouldn't call Alan Brazil "darling", would you? 🤦‍♂️@LynseyHipgrave1 was on 🔥 today… 👊👏



📻 Plenty more from Lynsey at 10am tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/DlJwT3cfNQ— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) 5 марта 2018 г.