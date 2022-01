Необычные машины создали на базе танков Т-55 в Египте

Chapter 3: T-54/55 ammunition carriers

Egypt has decided to convert chassis of some of the

phased out T-54/55 tanks into ammo carriers for M109 self-propelled howitzers.

Screenshots are mine from oficially released videos. As usual any info or more photos are welcomed. pic.twitter.com/5PxyS3dENZ— Buschlaid (@Buschlaid11) January 2, 2022