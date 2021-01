В США заявили, что ВВС страны опознали два самолета Ту-142 в зоне ПВО Аляски

At approx. 7pm EST, Alaskan NORAD Region positively identified and tracked two Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.



The aircraft remained in int'l airspace and did not enter 🇺🇸or 🇨🇦 sovereign airspace #WeHaveTheWatch— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) January 26, 2021