Солдаты НАТО высадились на российский корабль

#Irini flagship, #Adrias of @NavyGR, did the 63th friendly visit of the Operation to a merchant vessel, the cooperative Adler. #OpIrini works together with the shipping companies to free #CentralMed from illicit traffics. We are #StrongerTogether. #Irini4Peace #Irini4libya pic.twitter.com/sGclj4ySPq— Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI (@EUNAVFOR_MED) January 11, 2021