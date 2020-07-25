Ещё
Пламя и толпы людей: появились видео последствий удара Израиля по югу Сирии 

ТК «Звезда» 23 минуты назад
Последствия удара Израиля по Сирии попали на видео
Фото: globallookpress.com
По данным оборонного ведомства, пострадали двое военнослужащих сирийской армии.
Военные вертолеты Израиля нанесли ракетный удар по объектам армии Сирии на юге страны. Кадры инцидента попали в Сеть.
На них видно, как в пригороде сирийского города полыхает яркое пламя. Толпы людей собрались посмотреть на пожар, вызванный ракетным ударом.
В Минобороны САР подтвердили удар со стороны Израиля. По данным оборонного ведомства, пострадали двое военнослужащих сирийской армии.
Армия , Войска , Министерство обороны , Израиль , Сирия
