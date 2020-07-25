Последствия удара Израиля по Сирии попали на видео

#BREAKING: An AH-64D Saraf attack helicopter of #Israel Air Force's 113sq destroyed an observation post of #Syria Arab Army located next to #MajdalShams village in #GolanHeights using two air-to-surface missiles few minutes ago. Here is the targeted observation post burning: https://t.co/Gh0ssgY89q pic.twitter.com/8GAPKkSxRX— Babak Taghvaee — Μπάπακ Τακβαίε — بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) July 24, 2020