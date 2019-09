ВВС Бельгии впервые перехватили самолеты РФ

Today two @BeAirForce #F16 of #NATO's #BAP mission intercepted two Russian #TU160 Blackjack and two Russian #SU27 Flanker above the Baltic Sea. It was the first scramble for the Belgian detachment which is safeguarding the Baltic airspace since the 3th of september. #WeareNATO pic.twitter.com/WK91ZvVTzU— Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) 17 сентября 2019 г.