On Sunday @RoyalAirForce Typhoon fighter jets operating from Ämari Air Base in Estonia launched to intercept a Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft that was flying close to Estonian airspace #WeAreNato https://t.co/5aeytFNmRC pic.twitter.com/1hFJM6DHR9— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) 30 июля 2019 г.