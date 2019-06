Пентагон похвастался укладкой асфальта 

Military flight lines and runways handle a lot of damage. With constant missions, training and flight rotations they start to show wear and tear. Luckily, the @USArmyERDC is here with some future tech to keep us flying. #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/lNvx8dO8uZ— Armed with Science (@ArmedwScience) 30 мая 2019 г.