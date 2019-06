The first video of the #Israeli Air Force missile attack on the base of the #T-4 in the #Syrian province of #Homs.

Reported on the interception of several #missiles by air defense forces, the destruction of warehouses in the territory of the base and the death of a Syrian soldier pic.twitter.com/gfV1cD5n1V— NadieHarbieh (@HarbiehNadie) 2 июня 2019 г.