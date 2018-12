Кому угрожает турецкая база в Чёрном море 

#Turkey has started creating a new naval base on the eastern shore of the Black Sea.

The new military facility will locate in proximity of Surmene settlement, 40 km of #Trabzon. 400 troops will serve and 200 civilians will work at the military base. #Russia #Ukraine #US

