Китайский «Кинжал» попал на фото 

Following some rumours from today, the H-6N has successfully test fired one "NB" hypersonic missile. Hope for more info later. However that image posted with that note shows a bomber that is — at least serial no. -wise — just an ordinary H-6K assigned to the 10. Bomber Division pic.twitter.com/609eTvg4GI— @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) 31 июля 2018 г.