В США начинается формирование новых войск

Pres. Trump says he is directing the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to "immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. "



"We must have American dominance in space. " https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/MW9BOK24QT— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) 18 июня 2018 г.