Курды показали уничтожение турецкого танка

Pro-Turkish Twitterspere disturbed after photos of the tanks were leaked on social media. YPG/J’s own recording showed both tanks hit + another vehicle close to a border post.



So today Turkey were forced to admit loss of another 8 Turkish soldiers during the invasion of Afrin. pic.twitter.com/RKGoOMTjf0— A Dunon (@4rj1n) 3 февраля 2018 г.